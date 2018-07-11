  • Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in South Park

    SOUTH PARK, Pa. - Firefighters worked to put out flames at a home in South Park early Wednesday.

    Investigators told Channel 11 the fire started at a home on Grove Road just before 1 a.m.

    When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were shooting through the roof and quickly escalated to 2 alarms, officials said.

    No one was hurt while fighting the fire, officials said.

    WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out from investigators what caused the fire for Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.

