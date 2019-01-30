HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Firefighters are battling the brutally cold temperatures while trying to put out flames of a two-alarm fire in Homestead.
The fire started at a home on McClure Street just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Channel 11 has learned the house was occupied. Officials said there have been no reports of injuries.
Officials have not yet determined a cause.
WPXI has a crew on the way to the scene and will have the very latest on Channel 11 Morning News beginning at 4:30 a.m.
