  • Firefighters battle flames, brutally cold temperatures in Homestead

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Firefighters are battling the brutally cold temperatures while trying to put out flames of a two-alarm fire in Homestead.

    The fire started at a home on McClure Street just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.   

    Channel 11 has learned the house was occupied.  Officials said there have been no reports of injuries.

    Officials have not yet determined a cause. 

