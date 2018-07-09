  • Firefighters battle house fire in South Connellsville

    SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters were called to battle a fire at a home in Fayette County early Monday.

    Investigators told Channel 11 the fire started at a home in the 1900 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville.

    Investigators said no one was home with the fire broke out.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Channel 11 is working to find out what caused the fire.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

