  • Firefighters battle house fire in Unity Township

    UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled a fire in Westmoreland County early Wednesday. 

    Firefighters were called to an abandoned house in the 100 block of Bruno Road in the Unity Township after 1:30 a.m.  

    It took fire crews several hours to put out the flames. 

    No one was injured. Investigators haven’t determined what caused the fire. 

    WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer on the scene working to find out more about what caused the fire.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

