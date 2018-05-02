UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews battled a fire in Westmoreland County early Wednesday.
Firefighters were called to an abandoned house in the 100 block of Bruno Road in the Unity Township after 1:30 a.m.
Related Headlines
It took fire crews several hours to put out the flames.
No one was injured. Investigators haven’t determined what caused the fire.
WPXI news reporter Liz Kilmer on the scene working to find out more about what caused the fire. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty officer attacked in road rage incident
- Parents, doctor say girl allergic to water
- Idaho woman who beat kids for eating ice cream gets 90 days in jail
- VIDEO: Umpire talks about the moment tree began to fall into softball game
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}