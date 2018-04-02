  • Firefighters battle house fire in Westmoreland County

    MADISON BOROUGH, Pa. - Firefighters battled flames Sunday night at a home in Westmoreland County.

    The fire was on Main Street in Madison Borough.

    No injuries were reported.

    It is unclear what started the fire.

