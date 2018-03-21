  • Firefighters battle large apartment building fire in Vandergrift

    VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building in Westmoreland County.

    Investigators said the fire started at the three -story building in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Vandergrift around 10:30 a.m. 

    Channel 11 crews saw flames shooting out from the back of the building.  Fire departments from as far away as Monroeville have responded to the blaze. 

    Our news partners at TribLIVE.com said one person, who lived in the building, was hurt in the fire. 

    WPXI has a crew on the scene.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates and watch Channel 11 News at Noon. 

