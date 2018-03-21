VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Dozens of firefighters are battling a fire at an apartment building in Westmoreland County.
Investigators said the fire started at the three -story building in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Vandergrift around 10:30 a.m.
Related Headlines
BREAKING: Just arrived at the apartment fire in vandergrift. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/1ZX7CIEhCK— Juice (@WPXI_Juice) March 21, 2018
Channel 11 crews saw flames shooting out from the back of the building. Fire departments from as far away as Monroeville have responded to the blaze.
More: Top trending stories on WPXI.com
Our news partners at TribLIVE.com said one person, who lived in the building, was hurt in the fire.
WPXI has a crew on the scene. Refresh WPXI.com for updates and watch Channel 11 News at Noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Waves of snow continue to fall causing slick road conditions across the area
- Austin bombings: Dead suspect identified as 24-year-old man
- Mother: 5-year-old son forced to walk home alone after left by school bus driver
- Deer run through snow in Monroeville
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}