  • Firefighters battle smoky house fire in Clairton

    Updated:

    CLAIRTON, Pa. - A Clairton house went up in flames Friday.

    The homeowner, Deloris Sanders, told Channel 11 she had lived there since 1972.

    Related Headlines

    Sanders said she was at Walmart getting an oil change when she got the call that her Reed Street home was on fire around 1:30 p.m. Friday. 

    Related: Firefighters battle large apartment building fire in Vandergrift

    Firefighters also sprayed water on the home next door, trying to prevent the flames from jumping.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Clairton's fire chief told Channel 11 the fire started in a back bedroom on the second floor and then spread to the third floor.

    There is no word on the cause of the fire.

    Sanders said she does have insurance on the home.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters battle smoky house fire in Clairton

  • Headline Goes Here

    Undocumented immigrant accused in burglary spree in Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged after FBI raids several drug rehab clinics across Western Pa.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest warrant issued in deadly shooting in Arlington

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former police officer accused of shooting jail guard found not guilty