Firefighters battle smoky house fire in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. - A Clairton house went up in flames Friday.
The homeowner, Deloris Sanders, told Channel 11 she had lived there since 1972.
Homeowner: “ I was getting an oil change when I got the call my house was on fire” #WPXI pic.twitter.com/VeRWT80pGe— Damany (@DamanyLEWIS) March 23, 2018
Sanders said she was at Walmart getting an oil change when she got the call that her Reed Street home was on fire around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters also sprayed water on the home next door, trying to prevent the flames from jumping.
Clairton's fire chief told Channel 11 the fire started in a back bedroom on the second floor and then spread to the third floor.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Sanders said she does have insurance on the home.
