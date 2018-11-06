  • Firefighters battle thick smoke, flames at home in Beaver County

    MIDLAND, Pa. - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Beaver County on Tuesday morning.

    Thick smoke billowed as flames spread through the home on Penn Avenue in Midland.

    Flames were first reported about 5 a.m.

    Emergency dispatchers said people were inside the home, but everyone got out.

    No injuries have been reported.

