Firefighters battle thick smoke, flames at home in Beaver County

MIDLAND, Pa. - Firefighters were called to a house fire in Beaver County on Tuesday morning.
Thick smoke billowed as flames spread through the home on Penn Avenue in Midland.
Flames were first reported about 5 a.m.
Emergency dispatchers said people were inside the home, but everyone got out.
No injuries have been reported.
