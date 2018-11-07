Firefighters battle Vandergrift house fire

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Westmoreland County.
Emergency dispatchers tell Channel 11 firefighters responded to a home on La Belle Vue Road in Vandergrift.
The fire chief tells Channel 11 three people were inside the house at the time. Despite initial reports they were trapped in the home, all three were outside when firefighters arrived at the scene.
No one was hurt.
Eight different fire departments were called to the scene because there was a possible water issue, but firefighters were able to use hydrants near the scene, according to the fire chief.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
