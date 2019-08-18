0 Firefighters called back to West Oakland apartment building after hot spots rekindle

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 4:03 p.m. Sunday: Emergency crews have been called back to the Apartment Building in West Oakland for hot stops that rekindled on the roof.

Pittsburgh firefighters are called back to the scene of a fire here on Fifth Avenue for some hot spots that rekindled in the roof @TribLIVE @WPXI @WPXIMikeHolden @DavidWPXI @WPXIAaronMartin pic.twitter.com/btY9B6TMYf — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) August 18, 2019

According to a tweet from Pittsburgh Public Safety, Fifth Avenue is still closed between Birmingham Bridge and Jumonville Street.

Fifth Avenue between the Birmingham Bridge and Jumonville Street is still closed to traffic after the 5-alarm Fire @PghFireFighters extinguished yesterday. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) August 18, 2019

Crews battled a massive apartment fire on De Raud Street in West Oakland on Saturday.

The initial call for the fire came in around 2:30 p.m.

Officials tell Channel 11 that 74 people were displaced by this fire.

.#breaking 5 alarm fire happening along 5th Ave. @amy_hudak will have the latest for you on @WPXI at 5:30 on PCNC and 6 on channel 11. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/OlAqbhTqhu — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) August 17, 2019

Fire crews brought in a ladder truck to help pour water on the flames from above. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. One was treated for smoke inhalation. Both are expected to be OK. 2 firefighters injured. One was taken to a local hospital, expected to be OK. Cause of fire is unknown. Still trying to determine how many people live here and if all are accounted for. @WPXI — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) August 17, 2019 The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire chief said everyone in the building was accounted for. In a press release Sunday, the American Red Cross told Channel 11 their organization is helping all 74 residents displaced by the fire. Red Cross officials said they are providing clothes, food, and medications to some of the residents. Also, organization officials said 28 people from the building stayed overnight at a shelter located at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

