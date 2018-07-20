  • Firefighters called to 2-alarm fire in McKeesport

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Firefighters were called to McKeesport to battle a 2-alarm fire Friday morning. 

     Investigators said the fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street around 6:45 a.m. 

    Channel 11 news reporter Gabriella DeLuca learned from an officer on the scene the homes in this area of McKeesport are vacant.  She's talking with investigators to learn more about what started the fire. Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

