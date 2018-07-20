Firefighters called to 2-alarm fire in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Firefighters were called to McKeesport to battle a 2-alarm fire Friday morning.
This is on Ridge Street in McKeesport. It’s a tight alley. Neighbors say these homes have been abandoned for years @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xKQwt99dRY— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 20, 2018
Investigators said the fire broke out at a home in the 900 block of Ridge Street around 6:45 a.m.
Channel 11 news reporter Gabriella DeLuca learned from an officer on the scene the homes in this area of McKeesport are vacant. She's talking with investigators to learn more about what started the fire. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
