  • Firefighters called to apartment building fire in Robinson Township

    Updated:

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters were called to an apartment building in Robinson Township early Friday for report of a fire.  

    Channel 11 has learned the fire started at a complex along Westpointe Drive just before 6 a.m., investigators said. 

    There is no word on if anyone was hurt.

    WPXI's Mike Holden just got to the scene. Watch for live reports on Channel 11 Morning News. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories