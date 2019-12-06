ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters were called to an apartment building in Robinson Township early Friday for report of a fire.
Channel 11 has learned the fire started at a complex along Westpointe Drive just before 6 a.m., investigators said.
#BREAKING: Just arrived to apartment fire at Westpointe Apartments. Several residents evacuated. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/5cc5KoCNbj— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 6, 2019
There is no word on if anyone was hurt.
WPXI's Mike Holden just got to the scene. Watch for live reports on Channel 11 Morning News.
