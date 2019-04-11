WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters have been called Thursday morning to an apartment building in Wilkinsburg.
Officials said smoke was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Wood Towers on Wood Street.
Wood Towers is an “apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled,” according to its website.
Very hectic here.. big response. Firefighters can be seen on a balcony several stories up @wpxi pic.twitter.com/SdSehXX5Kq— Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 11, 2019
