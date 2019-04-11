  • Firefighters called to apartment building in Wilkinsburg

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters have been called Thursday morning to an apartment building in Wilkinsburg.

    Officials said smoke was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Wood Towers on Wood Street.

    Wood Towers is an “apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled,” according to its website.

