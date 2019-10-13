STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire overnight in Stowe Township.
The fire started around 3:30 a.m. along Ohio Street.
When firefighters got to the scene, the house was engulfed in flames.
No one was hurt.
The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.
