    STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire overnight in Stowe Township.

    The fire started around 3:30 a.m. along Ohio Street.

    When firefighters got to the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. 

    No one was hurt.

    The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause. 

