PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called early Friday morning to an incident at the Allegheny County Jail, officials said.
Details of the incident, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m., have not been released.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn whether inmates were involved in the incident -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Firefighters were seen going inside the jail, and arson investigators were also at the scene.
Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.
