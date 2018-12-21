  • Firefighters called to incident at Allegheny County Jail

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters were called early Friday morning to an incident at the Allegheny County Jail, officials said.

    Details of the incident, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m., have not been released.

    Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is working to learn whether inmates were involved in the incident -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Firefighters were seen going inside the jail, and arson investigators were also at the scene.

    Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories