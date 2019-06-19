  • Firefighters come to rescue of ducklings trapped in storm drain

    CENTERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. - Firefighters rescued three ducklings from a storm drain in Washington County.

    A woman said she noticed the mother on a road in Centerville Borough, so she stopped and realized her babies were trapped in the drain.

    Firefighters from Denbo Vesta Six Volunteer Fire Department came to the ducklings’ rescue, pulling them each to safety.

    The ducklings were released after being rescued.

