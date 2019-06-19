CENTERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. - Firefighters rescued three ducklings from a storm drain in Washington County.
A woman said she noticed the mother on a road in Centerville Borough, so she stopped and realized her babies were trapped in the drain.
Related Headlines
PHOTOS: Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Centerville Borough
Firefighters from Denbo Vesta Six Volunteer Fire Department came to the ducklings’ rescue, pulling them each to safety.
The ducklings were released after being rescued.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Major' landslide buries road in Beaver Co., brings down several power poles
- Top counties for Bigfoot sightings in Western Pennsylvania
- New research could lead to new ways to diagnose, treat Lyme disease
- VIDEO: 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}