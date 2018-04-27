  • Firefighters evacuated from Wilkinsburg building in flames

    An apartment building in Wilkinsburg is burning so intensely firefighters had to be evacuated from it on Friday.

    Erin Clarke is learning more about what started the fire and whether there were any injuries for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    The fire is in a two-story building in the 1700 block of Paul Court.

