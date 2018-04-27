An apartment building in Wilkinsburg is burning so intensely firefighters had to be evacuated from it on Friday.
HUGE FIRE IN WILKINSBURG. Heading there now after just wrapping up an interview with Bishop Zubik about changes to local Catholic churches. pic.twitter.com/uD8e2qnfes— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) April 27, 2018
Erin Clarke is learning more about what started the fire and whether there were any injuries for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The fire is in a two-story building in the 1700 block of Paul Court.
