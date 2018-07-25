  • Firefighters help 1 person escape apartment fire, 1 treated for smoke inhalation

    Updated:

    PITCAIRN, Pa. - Two people managed to escape an apartment fire in Pitcairn.

    Crews are at the corner of Broadway and Brinton, where police helped one victim who was trapped on his back porch.

    Medics treated him for smoke inhalation, but there were no major injuries.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories