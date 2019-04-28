  • Firefighters rescue 10 ducklings from sewer drain, reunite with mother

    Updated:

    BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - The job of a firefighter can take them high above ground, or in some cases, below it.

    Chippewa Township volunteer firefighters rescued 10 baby ducklings from a drain.

    The video was posted on the department's Facebook page.

    They then reunited the ducklings with their mother.

