Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole in Pennsylvania

WNEP-TV reports Tom Borthwick was getting ready to cut the grass at his Old Forge home when he saw a sinkhole on his property. Borthwick looked inside the hole and was surprised to see his son's 14-year-old Husky, Damon, had fallen into the hole.
Borthwick called police and the fire department after the discovery.
A firefighter dropped into the sinkhole, put a harness around the tired dog and got it out. Lt. Ron Coles says the rescue was easy.
Authorities believe the sinkhole was caused by heavy rain.
