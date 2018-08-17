  • Firefighters rescue dog trapped in sinkhole in Pennsylvania

    Updated:
    OLD FORGE, Pa. (AP) - Firefighters in northeastern Pennsylvania rescued a dog trapped in a sinkhole.

    WNEP-TV reports Tom Borthwick was getting ready to cut the grass at his Old Forge home when he saw a sinkhole on his property. Borthwick looked inside the hole and was surprised to see his son's 14-year-old Husky, Damon, had fallen into the hole.

    Borthwick called police and the fire department after the discovery.

    A firefighter dropped into the sinkhole, put a harness around the tired dog and got it out. Lt. Ron Coles says the rescue was easy.

    Authorities believe the sinkhole was caused by heavy rain.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories