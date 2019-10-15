MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Fire crews are investigating what sparked flames at a home in Moon Township, according to emergency officials.
The fire was in the 500 block of Clinton Road.
Police and neighbors rescue 10 dogs from this house at 503 Moon Clinton Rd. from a fire that destroyed the house @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIrenee @DavidWPXI @WPXIRickEarle pic.twitter.com/zKdMsQf61t— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 14, 2019
There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials said 6 dogs were rescued from the home and the owners were not there when the flames broke out.
The dogs were checked out at a local vet and are OK.
Fire crews were working both inside and outside of the home, and there were holes in the roof, as seen from Chopper 11.
Fire officials said the house was badly damaged, but we are told it's not a complete loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Moon Fire Chief John Scott said space heaters may have played a role.
"People are starting to use space heaters temporary, portable space heaters to warm their houses up. We want to remind people not to leave them unattended, they do create a lot of heat and can get very hot when turned on and start a fire," Scott said.
The two adults who lived in the home are being helped by the Red Cross.
