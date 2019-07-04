  • Firefighters resuscitate dog rescued from house fire; man, woman escape

    Updated:

    NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. - Firefighters were called to a house in Beaver County on Thursday morning.

    It happened along Mercer Road in North Sewickley.

    A man and woman were inside the home at the time, but they got out safely.

    Their dog was also rescued from the house. Firefighters resuscitated it and took it to an emergency vet.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories