Firefighters try to save house after fire breaks out

WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Crews were on the scene of a fire in Wilkinsburg late Monday night.
Firefighters were called to Susquehanna Street just after 10 p.m.
We're working to find out if anyone was hurt, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
