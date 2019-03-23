  • First eaglet of 2019 hatches in Hays bald eagle nest

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The first eaglet of 2019 has hatched in the Hays bald eagle next in Pittsburgh.

    According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, a small crack was seen in the egg on Saturday morning and the eaglet emerged a few hours later.

    This is the ninth eaglet the pair have hatched.

    To watch a 24/7 livestream of the nest, CLICK HERE.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories