First eaglet of 2019 hatches in Hays bald eagle nest

PITTSBURGH - The first eaglet of 2019 has hatched in the Hays bald eagle next in Pittsburgh.
According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, a small crack was seen in the egg on Saturday morning and the eaglet emerged a few hours later.
This is the ninth eaglet the pair have hatched.
To watch a 24/7 livestream of the nest, CLICK HERE.
