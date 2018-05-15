First election after congressional district map redrawn

The Washington County Board of Elections and poll workers are preparing for the first election in the 14th Congressional District.
The brand new District 14 is comprised of Washington, Westmoreland, Fayette and Greene counties.
Melanie Ostrander, the assistant director of the Board of Elections for Washington County, told Channel 11 the board isn't expecting as much attention on the primaries as they did for the last special election.
But, Ostrander told Channel 11, voters still have some confusion on voting in a new district, and the board has been getting 10-20 questions a day by phone.
