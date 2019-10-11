  • First look: Braddock Vertical farming operation

    By: Julia Mericle

    Updated:

    BRADDOCK, Pa. - Fifth Season, formerly RoBotany, opened the doors to its new vertical farming facility — one of the largest in North America— in Braddock Thursday evening.

    The 60,000-square-foot facility features expansive 30-foot high shelving that reaches from floor to ceiling and equals the growing output of five acres of traditional farming on one acre of space. The shelving will eventually be filled with trays of vegetables, starting with leafy greens and herbs and in the future moving on to a more extensive line of vegetables, said Fifth Season CEO Austin Webb.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories