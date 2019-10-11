BRADDOCK, Pa. - Fifth Season, formerly RoBotany, opened the doors to its new vertical farming facility — one of the largest in North America— in Braddock Thursday evening.
The 60,000-square-foot facility features expansive 30-foot high shelving that reaches from floor to ceiling and equals the growing output of five acres of traditional farming on one acre of space. The shelving will eventually be filled with trays of vegetables, starting with leafy greens and herbs and in the future moving on to a more extensive line of vegetables, said Fifth Season CEO Austin Webb.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- THC-laced candy found in Pa. has police warning parents ahead of Halloween
- Local woman found dead in 'wooded area' two days after disappearance
- Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
- VIDEO: Scary sight - thousands of tarantulas out looking for mates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}