The Stasinowsky-Smith family is nearing the end of a journey that collectively brought them from California to the Mon Valley community of Rankin where they've undertaken the renovation of a long-neglected church.
Now, after two years, a total investment of $1.7 million and plenty of support from the community and Allegheny County, the family is ready to toast the opening of Mary's Vine, a new restaurant featuring more than 350 different varieties of wine, 72 of them available by the glass.
Mary's Vine will open officially to the general public on Friday, Aug. 30, featuring a food menu, along with a selection of wines from all the major wine regions of the world.
