  • First look: California family schedules opening of Mary's Vine

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    The Stasinowsky-Smith family is nearing the end of a journey that collectively brought them from California to the Mon Valley community of Rankin where they've undertaken the renovation of a long-neglected church.

    PHOTOS: Mary's Vine in Rankin

    Related Headlines

    Now, after two years, a total investment of $1.7 million and plenty of support from the community and Allegheny County, the family is ready to toast the opening of Mary's Vine, a new restaurant featuring more than 350 different varieties of wine, 72 of them available by the glass.

    Mary's Vine will open officially to the general public on Friday, Aug. 30, featuring a food menu, along with a selection of wines from all the major wine regions of the world.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories