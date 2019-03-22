  • First meeting held to discuss new plan for restructuring Woodland Hills School District

    Updated:

    Parents packed a meeting Thursday night in the Woodland Hills School District with a lot to say about a new plan to restructure the district.

    This is the first of four community forums for parents to learn about the realignment and give their feedback. 

    The district currently has six schools and an online academy.

    In recent years, we've covered several assaults and a longstanding culture of violence within the district. 

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    Last week, the superintendent announced a proposal to several school name changes and a different approach to clustering students by grade level, citing a need for students to be in an age-appropriate environment. 

    School leaders hope it will strengthen reading, math and science skills, increase participation and close gaps in gender and racial performance. 

    Three more of the meetings will be held over the next two weeks.

    The board is expected to vote on the plan next month. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories