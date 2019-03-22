First meeting held to discuss new plan to restructure Woodland Hills School District

Parents packed a meeting Thursday night in the Woodland Hills School District with a lot to say about a new plan to restructure the district.
This is the first of four community forums for parents to learn about the realignment and give their feedback.
Channel 11's Gordon Loesch will have more on what restructuring means and why it's causing confusion, tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- After focus on Rosfeld's response to shooting Rose, trial picking up for 3rd day
- Baby cough syrup recalled for possible bacteria contamination
- City council announces changes to proposed gun ban in Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}