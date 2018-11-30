First of four Pittsburgh Diocese listening sessions held

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Diocese took another step towards confronting its past, hosting the first of four listening sessions, where parishioners were invited to ask questions and share their concerns in the wake of that grand jury report on child sex abuse.
Bishop Zubik said that he re-admired the courage of survivors who spoke Thursday evening.
But there were also more calls from those who want the bishop to step down.
Three more sessions are scheduled over the next week in Jefferson Hills, Aliquippa and Cranberry.
