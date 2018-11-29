  • First of four Pittsburgh Diocese listening sessions to be held tonight

    PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Diocese is preparing to hear parishioner's concerns after repeated allegations of priest sex abuse in the wake of the statewide grand jury report.

    Thursday night's listening session will start at Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland at 7 p.m.

    According to the diocese, these will take place in the context of prayer and will be led by a team of lay professionals who will provide the format.

