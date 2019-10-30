First responders help deliver baby at Aspinwall home

ASPINWALL, Pa. - First responders helped deliver a healthy baby boy at a home in Aspinwall Wednesday morning.
"We are happy that we were able to be there and help. Luckily the family had medical training. they were really good at what they did. We were kinda just there to support them," said Josuhua Worth of Foxwall EMS.
The Foxwall EMS crew was nearing the end of their shift when they got the call.
The crew said this is very rare.
There were no complications. The baby just came too quickly and the family is very grateful for their help.
