First vote Wednesday for series of controversial gun control bills

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh City councilmembers will vote Wednesday morning on a series of controversial gun control bills.

The vote comes exactly five months since a gunman walked into a Squirrel Hill synagogue and killed 11 people.

It's something several council members are pushing for, but gun rights advocates are saying it's unconstitutional.

Some semi-automatic weapons, ammunition and accessories could be one step closer to being banned in Pittsburgh when the first of three bills is called for a vote.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has also voiced his support for changes.

The bills came out not long after the mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, but gun rights advocate and president of Firearms Owners Against Crime Kim Stolfer told Channel 11 if passed, the ban is illegal.

"It would basically invalidate the Second Amendment, Pennsylvania’s right to bare arms and the preemption law and it would say that any community can pass any law they want no matter how prejudiced and biased it is," Stolfer said.

If the ban is passed through, Stolfer said gun rights advocates will take legal action.

"We will file a lawsuit,we are also going to file criminal complaints against every council person and the mayor because it is a criminal act what they’re doing," Stolfer said. "We are going to do everything in our power to hold them accountable."

But even with opposition from gun advocates, and the Allegheny County District Attorney, council members have said they aren't backing down.

The proposed ban covers certain semi-automatic weapons, ammunition and firearms accessories.

The final vote could happen in April if Wednesday's vote passes.

