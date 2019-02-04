Health Department issues reminder to those hosting Lenten Fish Frys

PITTSBURGH - Lenten season is right around the corner, and if you’re planning to host a fish fry this year here's an important reminder.
Any venue sponsoring a fish fry will need a temporary health permit to legally operate in Allegheny County.
The Allegheny County Health Department said sponsors without a valid health permit will have to apply for one by next Wednesday in order to get it approved in time.
A temporary permit cost $44.
The application, which also includes a checklist for applicants, can be found online. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the health department.
This year, Lenten season runs from March 6 through April 20.
