PITTSBURGH - Five people were taken to hospitals after a head-on crash early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, officials said.
The crash was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. at 35th Street and Penn Avenue.
Two vehicles, a car and an SUV, were seen with damage at the scene. Both were towed away and salt trucks were reportedly called, Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer reported.
Four people were in one of the vehicles and one person was in the other, officials said. All were hospitalized in stable condition.
Investigators said it appeared one of the vehicles crossed the center line, striking the other vehicle head-on.
