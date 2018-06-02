  • Flags honoring troops stolen from local ice cream stand

    Updated:

    TARENTUM, Pa. - Flags honoring our troops were stolen from an Allegheny County ice cream stand.

    The owner of Cindy's Soft Serve and Custard in Tarentum found six flags missing.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m., why one of the flags is irreplaceable, but she still wants it back.

    While she would like to them returned, she's begging to get one back in particular.

    She put them out for Memorial Day but by Wednesday, they were gone.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flags honoring troops stolen from local ice cream stand

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 3-year-old suffers significant injuries; man charged with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brawl mars local high school graduation ceremony

  • Headline Goes Here

    Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off busy weekend in Pittsburgh

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police respond to missing persons report, find man's body