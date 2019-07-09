SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man on his way to work spotted smoke and flames at a home in Shaler Township Tuesday morning and alerted the family inside.
The fire was started shortly before 6 a.m. at the home on Bluestone Drive.
Officials said the family that lives in the home made it out safely and firefighters rescued a dog. Another dog ran away, but it has since been found.
Officials said one firefighter was taken to a hospital with a heat-related illness, and was treated and released.
Crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.
Investigators believe the fire started on the back deck. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
