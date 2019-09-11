Flames completely gut home in Washington County

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters were called to a house fire on Lincoln Avenue in Canonsburg around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Chief Tim Solobay tells Channel 11 they put out the flames and the hotspots.
He said the house was badly damaged but still had a roof. It wasn't destroyed.
Five hours later, firefighters were called back again for a report that the home was fully engulfed, and on Wednesday, only a skeleton of the home remains.
Channel 11 learned police came by the house around 2:30 a.m. when the tenant was trying to salvage his belongings.
