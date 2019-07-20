BUTLER, Pa. - A house was damage by fire early Saturday in Butler County.
The flames started just after 7 a.m. at a home on Broad Street in the City of Butler.
The fire captain tells Channel 11 the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived at the home.
Neighboring houses had to be evacuated as a precaution. The flames were so intense it melted the siding of the home.
Fire damages a house on Broad St in the City of Butler.
No one was living at the home. It was currently being renovated, the fire captain said.
The fire marshal is iinvestigating the cause. No one was hurt.
