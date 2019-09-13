  • Flames damage home in Washington County

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Flames were shooting from a Washington County home’s window when firefighters were called early Friday morning, officials said.

    The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Allison Avenue in Washington.

    Investigators said the fire was on the third floor of the home.

    No one was home at the time.

    The fire chief said police were called to the area earlier for a report of someone shooting fireworks, but it’s unclear whether that’s related to the fire.

