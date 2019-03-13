  • Flames destroy home in New Castle

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Intense flames destroyed a home in New Castle early Wednesday morning.

    The flames were reported after 3 a.m. on Wabash Avenue.

    A neighbor said he heard crackling and could feel the heat from the fire across the street.

    We’re working to learn what caused the fire -- for Channel 11 Morning News.

