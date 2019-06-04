FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Flames ravaged one house and spread to homes on either side late Monday night in Forest Hills.
The intense flames were first reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Elmore Road. Fire officials believe they started on a back deck of the middle home and spread from there.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is following the investigation and learning how one family was alerted to the fire -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
While crews battled the fire, a ceiling fell on one firefighter, who was taken to a hospital with an eye injury, Forest Hills Fire Chief Jim Theilacker said.
Flames spread to the attic of one of the homes next to the house where the fire started, officials said. The other neighboring home sustained minor damage.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shooters, 1 other person arrested after shooting in McKeesport
- Woman pleads guilty to strangling boyfriend's toddler daughter
- E. coli found as popular swimming spots fail water-quality testing
- VIDEO: ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Wins Record-Breaking $110K in Single Game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}