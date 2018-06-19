  • Flames shoot from car on Duquesne street

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Flames shot from an SUV on a street in Duquesne early Tuesday morning, police said.

    Duquesne’s police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to North Third Street and Grant Avenue because of the fire.

    Flames had already engulfed the SUV by the time police and fire crews arrived, officials said.

    No one was hurt.

    We're working to learn how the fire started for Channel 11 Morning News.

