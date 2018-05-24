  • Flames shoot from car on I-79

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A car caught fire Thursday morning on Interstate 79 in Washington County, police said.

    The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 48 near Southpointe.

    Police said the car was off to the side of the road and no injuries were reported.

    We’re monitoring traffic delays in the area on Channel 11 Morning News.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Flames shoot from car on I-79

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arsenal of weapons, illegal fireworks found in man's home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctors urge FDA to stop EpiPen shortage from getting any worse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 5 dogs found living inside car parked in garage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with driving into PNC Bank, McDonald's appears in court