WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A car caught fire Thursday morning on Interstate 79 in Washington County, police said.
The fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 48 near Southpointe.
Police said the car was off to the side of the road and no injuries were reported.
We’re monitoring traffic delays in the area on Channel 11 Morning News.
BREAKING NEWS: Car Fire on Interstate 79 South at Southpointe - Emergency Crews Blocking One Lane with Car on the Shoulder. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0p3v8mj9YZ— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 24, 2018
