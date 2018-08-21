NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a house in New Castle early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on South Crawford Avenue.
Officials said the fire started on a porch and spread to the home, sending flames up to the second floor and through the roof.
It is believed the house was vacant, officials said.
