    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Flames destroyed a house in New Castle early Tuesday morning.

    The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. on South Crawford Avenue.

    Officials said the fire started on a porch and spread to the home, sending flames up to the second floor and through the roof.

    It is believed the house was vacant, officials said.

