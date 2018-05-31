PITTSBURGH - Flames shot from a house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Thursday morning.
PHOTOS: Flames shooting through roof of home; neighbors evacuated
Crews were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to Oakwood Street as flames and heavy smoke were coming from the roof of the house.
Officials said the three-story house, which was broken up into apartments, was vacant. However, neighboring homes are occupied.
As a precaution, residents of the neighboring homes were evacuated.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 30 minutes, but the damage was done. The roof collapsed and the structure was charred.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz describes plans in chilling cellphone videos
- Sears Holdings to close 72 more stores
- ‘He was scary': Woman shocked to find bear behind home
- VIDEO: Man in gorilla mask robs convenience store
Because of how overgrown the property was, firefighters could only battle the flames from the front of the house.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}