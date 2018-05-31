  • Flames shoot through roof of house as neighbors evacuated

    PITTSBURGH - Flames shot from a house in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

    Crews were called shortly after 8:30 a.m. to Oakwood Street as flames and heavy smoke were coming from the roof of the house.

    Officials said the three-story house, which was broken up into apartments, was vacant. However, neighboring homes are occupied.

    As a precaution, residents of the neighboring homes were evacuated.

    Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 30 minutes, but the damage was done. The roof collapsed and the structure was charred.

    Because of how overgrown the property was, firefighters could only battle the flames from the front of the house.

    No one was injured.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

     
     

