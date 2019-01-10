  • Flames shooting from roof of house, firefighters on scene

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters are at a home in Wilkinsburg.

    The fire was reported after 3:30 p.m. on West Street.

    From Chopper 11, flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

    Two people were inside the house and were able to get out safely.

    No injuries have been reported.

