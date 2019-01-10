WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters are at a home in Wilkinsburg.
The fire was reported after 3:30 p.m. on West Street.
Wilkinsburg: 2-alarm house fire - 300 block of West Street. There are no injuries reported at this time.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 10, 2019
From Chopper 11, flames could be seen shooting from the roof.
Two people were inside the house and were able to get out safely.
No injuries have been reported.
