    PITTSBURGH - Flames are shooting from a home in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Thursday morning.

    Crews were called to Oakwood Street, where flames and heavy smoke were coming from the roof of the home.

    Officials said the home is believed to be vacant. However, neighboring homes are occupied.

    Residents of the neighboring homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

