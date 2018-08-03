  • Flames, smoke shoot from house in McKees Rocks

    Updated:

    McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Flames and smoke shot from a house in McKees Rocks Friday morning.

    Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to the fire on Bouquet Street.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories