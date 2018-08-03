McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - Flames and smoke shot from a house in McKees Rocks Friday morning.
Firefighters were called about 6 a.m. to the fire on Bouquet Street.
Further information was not immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's Pirate Ship ride
- Pickup truck crashes into Penn Hills house after swerving down road
- RAW VIDEO: Rose family attorney talks about federal lawsuit just filed
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}