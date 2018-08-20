JEANNETTE, Pa. - Flames spread through a duplex in Jeannette overnight Sunday, drawing the response of more than 50 firefighters.
PHOTOS: Fire rips through building in Jeannette
Related Headlines
The blaze was reported just before midnight on Division Street.
According to the Jeannette fire chief, the fire started in the basement of one side of the duplex, where there was a hoarding situation. Things were stacked from floor to ceiling and prevented crews from opening doors and windows.
The other side of the duplex was vacant.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
TRENDING NOW:
- New York Post reveals Aaron Hernandez's suicide notes
- SWAT situation shuts down Pittsburgh street
- Pittsburgh Bishop faces calls for resignation following release of grand jury report
- VIDEO: Police identify suspect, victim in fatal North Shore stabbing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}