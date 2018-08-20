  • Flames spread through duplex in Jeannette

    JEANNETTE, Pa. - Flames spread through a duplex in Jeannette overnight Sunday, drawing the response of more than 50 firefighters.

    The blaze was reported just before midnight on Division Street.

    According to the Jeannette fire chief, the fire started in the basement of one side of the duplex, where there was a hoarding situation. Things were stacked from floor to ceiling and prevented crews from opening doors and windows.

    The other side of the duplex was vacant.

    It’s unclear how the fire started.

